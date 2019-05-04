HM and leaders exchange Ramadhan greetings

MUSCAT: His Majesty Sultan Qaboos has exchanged cables of greetings with leaders of the sisterly and friendly Arab and Islamic countries on the advent of the holy month of Ramadhan. In his cables, His Majesty the Sultan expressed his sincere greetings along with his best wishes of good health, happiness and long life to the leaders, and the peoples of their countries further progress and welfare. His Majesty the Sultan prayed to the Almighty Allah to bestow His blessings and bounties on all Muslims and endow them with good faith, security, peace and stability to prevail over all Muslim countries.

The leaders expressed their warm greetings along with their best wishes to His Majesty the Sultan, praying to the Almighty to protect His Majesty and grant him good health, happiness and long life to fulfil aspirations of further progress and prosperity for the Omani people under the wise leadership of His Majesty. They prayed to the Almighty for the return of this and similar occasions on His Majesty, the Omani people, the Arab world and the Islamic nation with bounties and blessings.

His Majesty the Sultan exchanged greetings on this occasion with King Salman bin Abdulaziz al Saud of Saud Arabia; Shaikh Khalifa bin Zayed al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates; King Hamad bin Issa al Khalifa of Bahrain; Shaikh Tamim bin Hamad al Thani, Emir of the State of Qatar; Shaikh Sabah al Ahmed al Jabir al Sabah, Emir of the State of Kuwait; King Abdallah II of Jordan; King Mohammed VI of Morocco, President Beji Caid Essebsi of Tunisia; President Ismail Omar Guelleh of the Republic of Djibouti; President Dr Bashar al Assad of Syria; President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo of Somalia; President Barham Salih of Iraq; President Mahmud Abbas of the State of Palestine,

