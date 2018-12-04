HIV on rise in eastern Mediterranean region

MUSCAT, Dec 4 – HIV infections have been increasing in recent years in the eastern Mediterranean region, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on the World HIV/AIDS Day. The WHO said in a statement that new HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) infections rose 28 per cent, from 29,000 in 2010 to 36,000 in 2017. “This year, we observe 30th anniversary of the World AIDS Day, an event marked by countries around the world to advocate for more concerted action to prevent HIV and provide those living with HIV the lifesaving treatment they need in a manner that respects both human rights and their dignity,” Dr Ahmed al Mandhari, Regional Director, WHO Eastern Mediterranean Region, said.

“Despite the commendable work being undertaken by member states to fight the epidemic, we are still facing obstacles and challenges in providing access to lifesaving treatment and services,” he said. He said in spite of the availability of lifesaving antiretroviral therapy, mortality among people living with HIV in the WHO Region was increasing. Out of an estimated 350,000 people infected in the region, only one-third are aware of their infection. Only 18 per cent have access to lifesaving treatment. Although the number of people receiving treatment has doubled in the last few years, the Eastern Mediterranean Region has the lowest rate of all WHO regions in diagnosing people who are infected and linking them to care and treatment. The WHO Eastern Mediterranean Region includes 21 member states in the Middle East, North Africa, the Horn of Africa and Central Asia, as well as Palestine.

He said the number of new HIV infections will continue to increase if interventions remain at current levels. “Innovative approaches for prevention, testing and treatment are needed to reduce new infections and reach people at risk of HIV with prevention, testing and treatment services.

“On this World AIDS Day, we call on member states, civil society, the private sector and academia to work towards achieving health for all and improving access of services for everyone to stop the rise in the number of new HIV infections and reduce the number of deaths from this totally preventable and manageable disease,” said Dr Al Mandhari.