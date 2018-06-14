History-making Afghanistan hit back after Dhawan ton in debut Test

BANGALORE: Afghanistan clawed their way back after India’s Shikhar Dhawan hit a blazing century on Thursday as the minnows capped their astonishing rise from war and refugee camps to joining the sport’s elite.

Test cricket’s newest team were on the receiving end of some aggressive batting as Dhawan, who smashed 107, and Murali Vijay, who made 105, put on a 168-run opening stand after the hosts elected to bat first in Bangalore.

But the Afghan bowlers struck back with four wickets, and a run out, in the final session as the hosts slipped from 280-1 to 347 for six at stumps at Bangalore’s M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Hardik Pandya, on 10, and Ravichandran Ashwin, on 7, were at the crease when play ended after an extended final session but only 78 overs were possible due to two rain interruptions.

Fast bowler Yamin Ahmadzai, who gave Afghanistan their first Test scalp after getting Dhawan out early in the second session, led the attack with two wickets. “This was a dream come true for our nation. It was enjoyable and a little bit stress. Playing in India with India, the number one team, was a good experience,” Ahmadzai, who returned impressive figures of 2-32 in his 13 overs, told reporters. — AFP

