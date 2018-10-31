His Majesty’s message for Abbas

President Mahmoud Abbas of the State of Palestine received a written message from His Majesty Sultan Qaboos dealing with the existing bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries and the latest developments about achieving peace between the Palestinian and Israeli sides. The message was handed over by Yusuf bin Alawi bin Abdallah, Minister Responsible for Foreign Affairs, when President Abbas received Alawi at the Presidency Headquarters in Ramallah on Wednesday. The meeting was attended from the Palestinian side by Hussein al Sheikh, member of Fatah Central Committee, and Major General Majed Faraj, Head of General Intelligence Service. — ONA

