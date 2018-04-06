Al Nasr power to fifth HM Cup glory

Salalah giants Al Nasr edged out a fighting Sohar 6-5 in the penalty shoot-out to grab their fifth His Majesty’s Cup football title after a pulsating final at the Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex in Muscat late on Thursday. After full time and extra-time, the score was 2-2.

In the penalty shoot-out, Al Nasr goalkeeper Ahmed al Rawahi saved a shot from Muttassim al Shibli to give his team a fifth title.

Dr Fuad bin Jaafar al Sajwani, Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries, was the chief guest and gave away the trophies.

Oman national team head coach Pim Verbeek, who attended the match, was thrilled to watch the keen tussle.

“I’m enjoying the match. It is an interesting one,” Verbeek told Oman Daily Observer at the stadium.

