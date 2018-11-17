Front Stories National Day 48 

His Majesty to preside over military parade

Oman Observer ,

Muscat: His Majesty Sultan Qaboos, the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, will preside over the 48th Glorious National Day military parade, which will be staged at the parade ground at the Police Task Force headquarters on Sunday, November 18.

The military parade will see the participation of the Royal Army of Oman (RAO), the Royal Air Force of Oman (RAFO), the Royal Navy of Oman (RNO), the Royal Guard of Oman (RGO), the Sultan’s Special Force, the Royal Oman Police and the Royal Court Affairs.

