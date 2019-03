MUSCAT: The participants of the North Indian Ocean Hydrographic Commission (NIOHC) conference sent a cable of thanks and gratitude to His Majesty Sultan Qaboos. They valued His Majesty’s support for the development march in the country to strengthen pillars of the joint cooperation between the Sultanate and countries around the world. The 19th NIOHC meeting was held in Muscat from March 26 to 28. — ONA

