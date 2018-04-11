His Majesty thanked by Nepal President

Muscat: His Majesty Sultan Qaboos has received a cable of thanks from President Bidhya Devi Bhandari of Nepal in reply to His Majesty’s congratulatory cable on the occasion of her being re-elected as a president for the Republic. In her cable, President Bhandari expressed her utmost thanks for His Majesty the Sultan’s congratulations and best wishes to her and the friendly people of Nepal, wishing His Majesty good health and happiness and the Omani people further progress and prosperity.

