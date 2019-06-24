Main Oman 

His Majesty Sultan Qaboos receives written message from Canadian PM

Muscat: His Majesty Sultan Qaboos Bin Said received a written message from Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada.

Sayyid Asaad bin Tariq al Said, Deputy Prime Minister for International Relations and Cooperation Affairs, Personal Representative of His Majesty the Sultan received the message when he received in his office on Monday the Special Envoy of the Canadian Prime Minister for the UN Security Council Mission.

The meeting was attended by the Secretary General and the advisor at Sayyid Asaad’s office and the delegation accompanying the guest. –ONA

 

