His Majesty Sultan Qaboos receives a written message from King Salman

MUSCAT: His Majesty Sultan Qaboos received a written message from the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz al Saud of Saudi Arabia inviting His Majesty the Sultan to attend the GCC-US Summit due to be held in Riyadh during this month.

The message was received by His Highness Sayyid Fahd bin Mahmood al Said, Deputy Prime Minister for the Council of Ministers, when he received on Monday Dr Abdullatif bin Rashid al Zayani, the Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council, who conveyed greetings of the Saudi King along with his best wishes to His Majesty and his government.

HH Sayyid Fahd asked the guest to convey greetings of His Majesty the Sultan along with best wishes of permanent success to the Saudi King and the government.

HH Sayyid Fahd and the guest reviewed the distinguished relations between the two brotherly countries and means of enhancing the GCC march for the benefit of the peoples in the region.

The meeting was attended by Yusuf bin Alawi bin Abdallah, Minister Responsible for Foreign Affairs.