His Majesty Sultan Qaboos issues 5 Royal Decrees

Muscat: His Majesty Sultan Qaboos issued five Royal Decrees on Wednesday.

The first one amends some provisions of the Competition Protection and Monopoly Prevention Law.

The second one amends some provisions of the Public Authority for Investment Promotion and Export Development.

The third one appoints Salim bin Nasser al Ismaili as advisor at the ministry of foreign affairs with his same degree and allocations.

The fourth one appoints Yahya bin Said al Jabri, as chairman of the board of directors of the Public Authority for Investment Promotion and Export Development.

The fifth Royal Decree establishes the Oman Commercial Arbitration Centre.

