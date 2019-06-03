His Majesty Sultan Qaboos exchanges Eid Al Fitr greetings

Muscat: With the advent of the Blessed Eid Al Fitr happy days, His Majesty Sultan Qaboos Bin Said has exchanged cables of greetings with leaders of the sisterly and friendly Arab and Islamic states. In his cables, His Majesty expressed his sincere greetings along with his best wishes of good health, happiness and a long life to them and the peoples of their countries further progress and prosperity, praying to Allah the Almighty to bestow His blessings on them and accept their fasting.

In their cables, the leaders expressed their sincere greetings along with their best wishes to His Majesty the Sultan, praying to Allah the Almighty to protect His Majesty, grant him good health and wellbeing to achieve further progress, prosperity and welfare for his people under his wise leadership. They also prayed to Allah the Almighty for the return of this blessed occasion on His Majesty, the Omani people, the Arab and Muslim Nations with welfare, wellbeing and blessings.

His Majesty the Sultan exchanged greetings on this occasion with the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz al Saud of the Kingdom of Saud Arabia, Shaikh Khalifa bin Zayed al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates, King Hamad bin Issa al Khalifa of the Kingdom of Bahrain, Shaikh Tamim bin Hamad al Thani, Emir of the State of Qatar, Shaikh Sabah Al Ahmed Al Jabir al Sabah, Emir of the State of Kuwait, King Abdullah II Ibn Al Hussein of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, King Mohammed VI of the Kingdom of Morocco, President Beji Caid Essebsi of the Republic of Tunisia, President Abdelkader Bensalah of the People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria, President Ismail Omar Guelleh of the Republic of Djibouti, General Abdel Fattah Al Burhan, Head of the Transitional Military Council of the Republic of Sudan, President Dr Bashar al Assad of the Syrian Arab Republic, President Mohammad Abdullah Farmajo of the Federal Republic of Somalia, President Dr Barham Ahmed Salih of the Republic of Iraq, President Mahmoud Abbas of the State of Palestine, Chairman of the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization, President Othman Ghazali of the Union of the Comoros, Fayez al Sarraj, Chairman of the Presidential Council of Libya, President Abdel Fattah el Sisi of the Arab Republic of Egypt, President Muhammad Ould Abdel Aziz of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania, Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah of Brunei Darussalam, Al Sultan Abdullah bin Al Sultan Ahmad Shah, King of Malaysia, President Dr Ilham Heydar Aliyev of the Republic of Azerbaijan, President Dr Mohammad Ashraf Ghani of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan, President Joko Widodo of the Republic of Indonesia, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev of the Republic of Uzbekistan, President Dr Hassan Rouhani of the Islamic Republic of Iran, President Dr Arif Rahman Alawi of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, President Mohammad Abdul Hamid of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh, President Gurbanguly Berdymukhammedov of Turkmenistan, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of the Republic of Turkey, President Idriss Deby of the Republic of Chad, President Ali Bongo Ondimba of the Republic of Gabon, President Adama Barrow of the Republic of Gambia, President Macky Sall of the Republic of Senegal, President Emomali Rahmon of the Republic of Tajikistan, President Sooronbay Jeenbekov of the Kyrgyz Republic, President Qasym Jomart Tokayev of the Republic of Kazakhstan, President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih of the Republic of the Maldives, President Mahamadou Issoufou of the Republic of Niger, President Muhammadu Buhari of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita of the Republic of Mali.

His Majesty also received greetings cables on this happy occasion from their highnesses, ministers, advisors, members of the State Council and Majlis Al Shura, undersecretaries, Omani ambassadors abroad, ambassadors of the friendly Arab and Islamic countries accredited to the Sultanate, senior officials in the Arab and Muslim world, shaikhs, dignitaries and citizens.

In their cables, the well-wishers expressed their heartfelt greetings on this happy Eid Al Fitr along with their best wishes of good health and wellbeing to His Majesty the Sultan, praying to Allah the Almighty to protect His Majesty and grant him a long life, and for the return of this blessed occasion on His Majesty the Sultan for many years to come with blessings and welfare, the Omani people with further progress and prosperity under the His Majesty’s wise leadership. –ONA