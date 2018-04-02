His Majesty Sultan Qaboos greets Egyptian President

Muscat: His Majesty Sultan Qaboos has sent a cable of congratulations to Abdel Fattah al Sisi, President of the Arab Republic of Egypt on the occasion of him being re-election as President of the Republic for another term.

In his cable, His Majesty expressed his best wishes of success to President Sisi in leading the friendly people of Egypt towards further progress and prosperity and the friendly relations between the two countries further progress.

