Front Stories Local 

His Majesty Sultan Qaboos greets Egyptian President

Oman Observer

Muscat: His Majesty Sultan Qaboos has sent a cable of congratulations to Abdel Fattah al Sisi, President of the Arab Republic of Egypt on the occasion of him being re-election as President of the Republic for another term.

In his cable, His Majesty expressed his best wishes of success to President Sisi in leading the friendly people of Egypt towards further progress and prosperity and the friendly relations between the two countries further progress.

Share Button

You May Also Like

‘Limitless’ choices for Eid visitors in Oman

Kabeer Yousuf Comments Off on ‘Limitless’ choices for Eid visitors in Oman

Symposium on exchanging experiences on school sports

Oman Observer Comments Off on Symposium on exchanging experiences on school sports

National Nursing Conference begins

Oman Observer Comments Off on National Nursing Conference begins