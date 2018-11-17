His Majesty sends greetings to Morocco and Latvia

MUSCAT: His Majesty Sultan Qaboos has sent greetings to King Mohammed VI of Morocco on the occasion of his country’s Independence Anniversary. His Majesty expressed his sincere greetings and best wishes of good health, well-being and a long life to the king and the friendly Moroccan people further progress and prosperity. His Majesty the Sultan also sent greetings to President Raimonds Vejonis of Latvia on the occasion of the Proclamation Day of the Republic of Latvia. His Majesty expressed his sincere greetings and best wishes to the president and the friendly Latvian people. — ONA

Related