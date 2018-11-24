His Majesty sends cables of greetings

MUSCAT: His Majesty Sultan Qaboos has sent a cable of greetings to Chairman Bakir Izetbegovic of the Bosnia and Herzegovina Presidential Council on the occasion of his country’s National Day. In his cable, His Majesty expressed his sincere greetings and best wishes to the Chairman and friendly people of the Bosnia and Herzegovina. His Majesty also sent a cable of greetings to President Desi Bouterse of Surinam on the occasion of his country’s Independence Anniversary. In his cable, His Majesty the Sultan expressed his sincere greetings and best wishes to the President and friendly Surinamese people.

