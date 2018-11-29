His Majesty issues Royal Decree

MUSCAT: His Majesty Sultan Qaboos on Thursday issued a Royal Decree No 33/2018 promulgating the Implementation Support and Follow-up Unit’s System.

Article (1) the provisions of the system (law) attached to this decree shall apply to the Implementation Support and Follow-up Unit.

Article (2) stipulates that the Minister of Diwan of Royal Court shall issue the bylaws and decisions necessary for the implementation of the provisions of the System attached to this decree. Until such regulations and decisions are issued, the laws and regulations in force at the Diwan of Royal Court shall continue to be applied where no specific stipulation is stated in the system attached, and without prejudice to its provisions.

Article (3) cancels all that contradicts this decree and the system attached or contravenes their provisions.

Article (4) says that this decree shall be published in the Official Gazette and enforced on its date of issue. — ONA

