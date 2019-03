MUSCAT: His Majesty Sultan Qaboos has issued 3 Royal decrees as follows:

Royal decree No 23/2019 promulgates the Selective Tax Law.

Royal decree No 24/2019 establishes food quality and safety centre at the ministry of regional municipalities and water resources.

Royal decree No 25/2019 appoints non-resident ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary to Comoros, Zambia and Burundi.