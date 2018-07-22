His Majesty greetings to Egyptian president

MUSCAT: His Majesty Sultan Qaboos has sent a cable of congratulations to President Abdel Fattah el Sisi of the Arab Republic of Egypt on the occasion of the July 23rd Revolution Anniversary. In his cable, His Majesty expressed his sincere congratulations along with his best wishes of good health, happiness and a long life to President Sisi, praying to Allah the Almighty to grant him success to achieve aspirations of further progress and prosperity for the brotherly people of Egypt. — ONA

Related