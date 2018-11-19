His Majesty greeted by world leaders on National Day

MUSCAT: His Majesty Sultan Qaboos has received more cables of greetings on the occasion of the 48th Glorious National Day from leaders of the sisterly and friendly countries, as well as heirs apparent and heads of governments. His Majesty received cables of greetings from the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz al Saud of Saud Arabia, Shaikh Khalifa bin Zayed al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates, King Hamad bin Issa al Khalifa of the Kingdom of Bahrain, Shaikh Tamim bin Hamad al Thani, Emir of the State of Qatar, Shaikh Sabah Al Ahmed Al Jabir al Sabah, Emir of the State of Kuwait, King Abdallah II of Jordan, King Mohammed VI of Morocco, President Beji Caid Essebsi of Tunisia, President Abdelaziz Bouteflika of Algeria, President Ismail Omar Guelleh of Djibouti, Omar Hassan Ahmed al Bashir, President of Sudan, President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo of Somalia, Dr Barham Salih, President of Iraq, President Mahmoud Abbas of the State of Palestine, Chairman of the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization, Gen Michel Aoun, President of the Lebanese Republic, President Abdel Fattah el Sisi of Egypt, Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah of Brunei Darussalam, President Joko Widodo of Indonesia, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev of Uzbekistan, President Dr Arif Alvi of Pakistan, President Mohammad Abdul Hamid of Bangladesh, President Ali Bongo Ondimba of Gabon, President Sooronbay Jeenbekov of the Kyrgyz Republic, President Nursultan Nazarbayev of Kazakhstan, King Felipe VI of Spain, Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, Head of the Commonwealth, King Philippe of Belgium, King Maha Vajiralongkorn of Thailand, King Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden, King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands, Emperor Akihito of Japan, President Armen Sarkissian of Armenia, Peter Cosgrove, Governor-General of the Commonwealth of Australia, President Kersti Kaljulaid of Estonia, President Frank-Walter Steinmeier of Germany, President Donald Trump of the United States of America, President Sergio Mattarella of Italy, President Pierre Nkurunziza of Burundi, President Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus, President Vladimir Putin of the Russian Federation, President Alain Berset of the Swiss Confederation, President Maithripala Sirisena of Sri Lanka, President Xi Jinping of China, President Emmanuel Macron of France, President Nicos Anastasiades of Cyprus, President Moon Jae-in of the Republic of Korea, President Enrique Pena Nieto of Mexico, President Khaltmaagiin Battulga of Mongolia, President Alexander van der Bellen of Austria, President Bidhya Devi Bhandari of Nepal, President Ram Nath Kovind of India, Shaikh Mohammed bin Rashid al Maktoum, UAE Vice-President, PM and Ruler of Dubai, Shaikh Sultan bin Mohammed al Qasmi, Member of the UAE Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, Shaikh Humaid bin Rashid al Nuaimi, Member of the UAE Supreme Council and Ruler of Ajman, Shaikh Hamad bin Mohammed al Sharqi, Member of the UAE Supreme Council and Ruler of Fujairah, Shaikh Saud bin Rashid al Mualla, Member of the UAE Supreme Council and Ruler of Umm Al Quwain, Shaikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Member of the UAE Supreme Council and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence of Saudi Arabia, Prince Salman bin Hamad al Khalifa, Crown Prince, Deputy Supreme Commander and First Deputy Prime Minister of Bahrain, Shaikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Jaber al Sabah, Crown Prince of Kuwait, Shaikh Abdullah bin Hamad al Thani, Deputy Emir of Qatar, Shaikh Mohammed bin Zayed al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, Shaikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, Shaikh Ammar bin Humaid al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, Shaikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, Shaikh Rashid bin Saud al Mualla, Crown Prince of Umm Al Quwain, Shaikh Mohammed bin Saud al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah, Shaikh Ahmed bin Sultan al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, Shaikh Abdullah bin Salim al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, Shaikh Nasser bin Rashid al Nuaimi, Deputy Ruler of Ajman, Emir Khalifa bin Salman al Khalifa, PM of Bahrain, Shaikh Abdullah bin Nasser bin Khalifa al Thani, PM and Minister of Interior in Qatar, Shaikh Jaber al Mubarak al Hamad al Sabah, PM of Kuwait, Adil Abdul-Mahdi, PM of Iraq, Shaikha Hasina Wazed, PM of Bangladesh, Juri Ratas, PM of Estonia, Narendra Modi, PM of India, Prayuth Chan-ocha, PM of Thailand, and Ahmed Aboul Gheit, Secretary-General of the Arab League.

His Majesty also received greetings cables from senior international figures, their highnesses, ministers, advisors, commanders of the Sultan’s Armed Forces, Royal Oman Police and other security units, members of the State Council and Majlis Ash’shura, under-secretaries, Omani ambassadors, heads of the diplomatic corps in the Sultanate, representatives of the international organisations and bodies, shaikhs, dignitaries and citizens.

In their cables, the well-wishers expressed their sincere greetings along with best wishes of good health, happiness and long life to His Majesty the Sultan, and the Omani people further progress and growth under His Majesty’s wise leadership.

His Majesty the Sultan replied to the well-wishers on this glorious occasion. His Majesty expressed his utmost thanks and appreciation for their sincere greetings, best wishes and noble feelings.

His Majesty prayed to Allah the Almighty to perpetuate health and wellbeing on them, and for the return of happy occasions on them to achieve aspirations of progress and prosperity for peoples of their countries. — ONA