His Majesty gets Renaissance Day greetings from leaders

Muscat: His Majesty Sultan Qaboos Bin Said has received more cables of congratulations on the occasion of the Blessed Renaissance Day, July 23rd from a number of leaders of the sisterly states, heirs apparent and heads of governments.

His Majesty received congratulatory cables from the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz al Saud of the Kingdom of Saud Arabia, Shaikh Khalifa bin Zayed al Nahyan,

President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), King Hamad bin Issa al Khalifa of the Kingdom of Bahrain, Shaikh Tamim bin Hamad al Thani, Emir of the State of Qatar, Shaikh Sabah Al Ahmed Al Jabir al Sabah, Emir of the State of Kuwait, King Abdullah II Ibn Al Hussein of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, President Beji Caid Essebsi of the Republic of Tunisia, President Mahmoud Abbas of the State of Palestine and Chairman of the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization, General Michel Aoun, President of the Lebanese Republic, Shaikh Mohammed bin Rashid al Maktoum, Vice President of the United Arab Emirates, Prime Minister and Ruler of the Emirate of Dubai, Shaikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of the Emirate of Sharjah, Shaikh Humaid bin Rashid al Nuaimi, Member of the Supreme Council of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of the Emirate of Ajman, Shaikh Hamad bin Mohammed al Sharqi, Member of the Supreme Council of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of the Emirate of Al Fujairah, Shaikh Saud bin Saqr al Qasmi, Member of the Supreme Council of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah, Shaikh Saud bin Rashid al Mualla, Member of the Supreme Council of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of the Emirate of Umm al Quwain, Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz al Saud, Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Prince Salman bin Hamad al Khalifa, Crown Prince, Deputy Supreme Commander and First Deputy Prime Minister in the Kingdom of Bahrain, Shaikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Jaber al Sabah, Crown Prince of the State of Kuwait, Shaikh Abdullah bin Hamad al Thani, Deputy Emir of the State of Qatar, Shaikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, Prince Khalifa bin Salman al Khalifa, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Bahrain, Shaikh Abdullah bin Nasser al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Interior of the State of Qatar, Shaikh Jaber Mubarak Al Hamad al Sabah, Prime Minister of the State of Kuwait and Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of the Republic of India.

His Majesty also received cables of congratulations on this happy occasion from senior international officials, their Highnesses, ministers, advisors, commanders of the Sultan’s Armed Forces (SAF), Royal Oman Police (ROP) and other security units, honorable members of the State Council, members of the Majlis A’Shura, undersecretaries, Omani ambassadors, heads of the diplomatic missions in the Sultanate, representatives of the international organizations and authorities, shaikhs, dignitaries, citizens and residents.

In their cables, they expressed their sincere congratulations to His Majesty the Sultan on this glorious occasion, praying to Allah the Almighty to grant His Majesty good health, happiness and a long life and for the return of happy occasions on His Majesty with blessings, and the Omani people to achieve further of their aspirations and hopes under the wise leadership of His Majesty.

His Majesty the Sultan replied to the well-wishers of this glorious occasion, expressing his utmost thanks and appreciation for their sincere congratulations, best wishes and noble feelings, praying to Allah the Almighty to perpetuate health and happiness on them, and for the return of happy occasions on them to achieve further progress and welfare for peoples of their countries. –ONA