His Majesty gets Renaissance Day greetings from leaders

MUSCAT: His Majesty Sultan Qaboos has received more cables of greetings on the occasion of the Blessed Renaissance Day, July 23rd, from a number of leaders of the sisterly states, heirs apparent and heads of governments. His Majesty received cables of greetings from the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz al Saud of Saud Arabia, Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), King Hamad bin Issa al Khalifa of Bahrain, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al Thani, Emir of the State of Qatar, Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmed Al Jaber al Sabah, Emir of the State of Kuwait, King Abdallah II of Jordan, President Beji Caid Essebsi of Tunisia, President Mahmoud Abbas of the State of Palestine and Chairman of the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organisation, General Michel Aoun, President of the Lebanese Republic, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al Maktoum, Vice-President of the United Arab Emirates, Prime Minister and Ruler of the Emirate of Dubai, Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Sharjah, Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid al Nuaimi, Member of the Supreme Council of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Ajman, Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed al Sharqi, Member of the Supreme Council of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Al Fujairah, Sheikh Saud bin Saqr al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, Sheikh Saud bin Rashid al Mualla, Member of the Supreme Council of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Umm al Quwain, Prince Mohammed bin Salman al Saud, Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of Saudi Arabia, Prince Salman bin Hamad al Khalifa, Crown Prince, Deputy Supreme Commander and First Deputy Prime Minister in Bahrain, Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Jaber al Sabah, Crown Prince of Kuwait, and Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad al Thani, Deputy Emir of Qatar.

His Majesty also received cables of greetings from Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, Prince Khalifa bin Salman al Khalifa, Prime Minister of Bahrain, Sheikh Abdullah bin Nasser al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Interior of Qatar, Sheikh Jaber Mubarak Al Hamad al Sabah, Prime Minister of Kuwait, and Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India. His Majesty also received cables of greetings on this happy occasion from senior international officials, their Highnesses, ministers, advisers, commanders of the Sultan’s Armed Forces (SAF), Royal Oman Police (ROP), and other security units, members of the State Council, members of the Majlis Ash’shura, under-secretaries, Omani ambassadors, heads of the diplomatic missions in the Sultanate, representatives of international organisations and authorities, shaikhs, dignitaries, citizens and residents. In their cables, they expressed their sincere greetings to His Majesty the Sultan on this glorious occasion, praying to the Almighty Allah to grant His Majesty good health, happiness and long life and for the return of happy occasions on His Majesty. His Majesty the Sultan replied to the well-wishers, expressing his utmost thanks and appreciation for their sincere greetings, best wishes and noble feelings, praying to the Almighty to perpetuate health and happiness on them, and for the return of happy occasions on them to achieve further progress and welfare for peoples of their countries. — ONA