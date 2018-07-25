His Majesty gets cables of thanks

MUSCAT: His Majesty Sultan Qaboos has received a cable of thanks from King Willem-Alexander of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in reply to His Majesty’s greetings cable to him on the occasion of his birthday. His Majesty also received a cable of thanks from Shaikh Tamim bin Hamad al Thani, Emir of Qatar, in reply to His Majesty’s greetings cable to him on the anniversary of him taking reins of power in Qatar. His Majesty has received two cables of thanks from King Hamad bin Issa al Khalifa of Bahrain, in reply to His Majesty’s condolences cables to him on the death of Shaikh Abdullah bin Khalid bin Ali al Khalifa and Shiekha Hala bint D’aji al Khalifa.

