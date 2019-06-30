His Majesty congratulates leaders

Muscat: His Majesty Sultan Qaboos has congratulated Julie Payette, Governor-General of Canada on the occasion of her country’s National Day.

His Majesty the Sultan wished good health and happiness to the Governor-General and the people of Canada further progress. His Majesty Sultan Qaboos has also congratulated President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo of Somalia on the occasion of his country’s National Day. His Majesty the Sultan wished good health and happiness to President Mohamed and the people of Somalia further progress and prosperity. His Majesty the Sultan sent congratulations to President Pierre Nkurunziza of Burundi on his country’s National Day. His Majesty Sultan Qaboos has sent congratulations to President Paul Kagame of Rwanda on his country’s National Day. — ONA

