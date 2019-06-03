His Majesty and leaders exchange Eid al Fitr greetings

MUSCAT: With the advent of the blessed Eid al Fitr happy days, His Majesty Sultan Qaboos has exchanged cables of greetings with leaders of the sisterly and friendly Arab and Islamic states. In his cables, His Majesty expressed his sincere greetings along with his best wishes of good health, happiness and long life to them and the peoples of their countries further progress and prosperity, praying to the Almighty Allah to bestow His blessings on them and accept their fasting.

In their cables, the leaders expressed their sincere greetings along with their best wishes to His Majesty the Sultan, praying to the Almighty to protect His Majesty, grant him good health and well-being to achieve further progress, prosperity and welfare for his people under his wise leadership. They also prayed to the Almighty for the return of this blessed occasion on His Majesty, the Omani people, the Arab and Muslim Nations with welfare, well-being and blessings.

His Majesty the Sultan exchanged greetings on this occasion with King Salman bin Abdulaziz al Saud of Saudi Arabia, Shaikh Khalifa bin Zayed al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates, King Hamad bin Issa al Khalifa of Bahrain, Shaikh Tamim bin Hamad al Thani, Emir of Qatar, Shaikh Sabah Al Ahmed Al Jabir al Sabah, Emir of Kuwait, King Abdallah II of Jordan, King Mohammed VI of Morocco, President Beji Caid Essebsi of Tunisia, President Abdelkader Bensalah of Algeria, President Ismail Omar Guelleh of Djibouti, General Abdel Fattah Al Burhan, Head of the Transitional Military Council of Sudan, President Dr Bashar al Assad of Syria, President Mohammad Abdullah Farmajo of Somalia, President Dr Barham Ahmed Salih of Iraq, President Mahmud Abbas of the State of Palestine, Chairman of the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization, President Othman Ghazali of the Union of the Comoros, Fayez al Sarraj, Chairman of the Presidential Council of Libya, President Abdel Fattah el Sisi of Egypt, President Muhammad Ould Abdel Aziz of Mauritania, Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah of Brunei Darussalam, Al Sultan Abdullah bin Al Sultan Ahmad Shah, King of Malaysia, President Dr Ilham Heydar Aliyev of Azerbaijan, President Dr Mohammad Ashraf Ghani of Afghanistan, President Joko Widodo of Indonesia, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev of Uzbekistan, President Dr Hassan Rouhani of Iran, President Dr Arif Rahman Alawi of Pakistan, President Mohammad Abdul Hamid of Bangladesh, President Gurbanguly Berdymukhammedov of Turkmenistan, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey, President Idriss Deby of Chad, President Ali Bongo Ondimba of Gabon, President Adama Barrow of Gambia, President Macky Sall of Senegal, President Emomali Rahmon of Tajikistan, President Sooronbay Jeenbekov of the Kyrgyz Republic, President Qasym Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan, President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih of the Maldives, President Mahamadou Issoufou of Niger, President Muhammadu Buhari of Nigeria and President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita of Mali.

HM also received greetings cables on this happy occasion from their highnesses, ministers, advisers, members of the State Council and Majlis Ash’shura, under-secretaries, Omani ambassadors abroad, ambassadors of the friendly Arab and Islamic countries accredited to the Sultanate, senior officials in the Arab and Muslim world, shaikhs, dignitaries and citizens.

In their cables, the well-wishers expressed their heartfelt greetings on Eid al Fitr along with their best wishes of good health and well-being to His Majesty the Sultan, praying to the Almighty Allah to protect His Majesty and grant him long life, and the Omani people with further progress and prosperity under the HM’s wise leadership. — ONA