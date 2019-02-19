Hilton Garden Inn to open in Al Khuwair on February 25

Muscat: Muscat will officially welcome its first Hilton Garden Inn property, offering business travelers, holiday seekers and residents access to Hilton’s globally recognized hospitality in the heart of the city’s bustling hub of Al Khuwair on February 25.

The 232-guestroom Hilton Garden Inn Muscat Al Khuwair will offer convenient access to some of the city’s finest restaurants, as well as the Oman Avenues, Panorama and MGM Malls, that are located just five minutes away from the Hotel. That’s not all, key destinations such as the Sultan Qaboos Grand Mosque, Royal Opera House Muscat and the Shatti Al Qurum Beach are located just minutes away; with the Muscat International Airport and Oman Convention and Exhibition Center being a mere 25-minutes’ drive from the hotel.

“We are delighted to be bringing the award-winning upper midscale Hilton Garden Inn brand experience to guests, residents, and the people of the Sultanate of Oman in the exciting capital city of Muscat,” commented, Hendrick Calles, the General Manager. “

Muscat offers travelers a sensorial Arabian experience, and we look forward to enriching their time in the city with our renowned approach to bright-hearted hospitality. Whether it is seeking comfort and warmth in our spacious, fully equipped and stylish 4-star guestrooms with stunning views of the Al Hajar Mountains or the picturesque neighborhood of Al Khuwair, taking advantage of our multiple meeting rooms and banquet facility, or dining at our unique all-day dining restaurant.”

Guests will be able to select from several room types including: standard, family, superior rooms, as well as one and two bedroom suites, ensuring they enjoy a comfortable stay. One of the more technologically advanced aspects of the new Hotel will be its digital key option, which will allow guests to unlock their rooms using their smartphones for the first time in the Sultanate. Having another first to its credit, Hilton Garden Inn Muscat Al Khuwair will also be the city’s first pet-friendly international hotel.

Having a modern look and feel, while drawing from various elements of Omani architecture and culture – the Hilton Garden Inn Muscat Al Khuwair will have an open inviting Reception and Lobby area; with a 24/7 Business Centre, that will provide complimentary printing on-site. Adjacent to the Hotel, guests will find an outdoor courtyard with a Tennis Court, Jogging-Trail, Restaurant and a fun Play-Area for children.

On the inside, the hotel’s Lobby will have a Juice Bar serving healthy refreshing beverage options. A colourful and vibrant indoor Kids Club for children will also be located nearby. That’s not all – the Hotel’s all-day dining restaurant will offer a delectable breakfast, lunch and dinner service.