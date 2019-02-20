Hilton Garden Inn set to debut in Muscat’s Al Khuwair district

Muscat is all set to officially welcome its first Hilton Garden Inn property, offering business travellers, holiday seekers and residents access to Hilton’s globally recognized hospitality in the heart of the city’s bustling hub of Al Khuwair on February 25.

The 232 guest room Hilton Garden Inn Muscat Al Khuwair will offer convenient access to some of the city’s finest restaurants, as well as the Oman Avenues, Panorama and MGM Malls, that are located just five minutes away from the hotel. That’s not all, key destinations such as the Sultan Qaboos Grand Mosque, Royal Opera House Muscat and the Shatti Al Qurum Beach are located just minutes away; with the Muscat International Airport and Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre being a mere 25-minutes’ drive from the hotel.

“We are delighted to be bringing the award-winning upper midscale Hilton Garden Inn brand experience to guests, residents, and the people of the Sultanate of Oman in the exciting capital city of Muscat,” commented, Hendrick Calles, the General Manager. “Muscat offers travellers a sensorial Arabian experience, and we look forward to enriching their time in the city with our renowned approach to bright-hearted hospitality. Whether it is seeking comfort and warmth in our spacious, fully equipped and stylish 4-star guest rooms with stunning views of the Al Hajar Mountains or the picturesque neighbourhood of Al Khuwair, taking advantage of our multiple meeting rooms and banquet facility, or dining at our unique all-day dining restaurant.”

Guests will be able to select from several room types including: standard, family, superior rooms, as well as one and two bedroom suites, ensuring they enjoy a comfortable stay. One of the more technologically advanced aspects of the new hotel will be its digital key option, which will allow guests to unlock their rooms using their smartphones for the first time in the Sultanate.

