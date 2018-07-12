Higher Judicial Institute reviews progress

MUSCAT: The board of directors of the Higher Judicial Institute discussed on Thursday the progress of the study and training in the institute, means of developing it in line with the latest legislative and judicial developments in the Sultanate and the implementation of its decisions taken in previous meetings. The meeting was chaired by Shaikh Abdulmalik bin Abdullah al Khalili, Minister of Justice, Chairman of the Board of the Institute, in the presence of the members of the board.

The meeting reviewed the report on the 2017/2018 training year, which witnessed a remarkable development in terms of the number of implemented training programmes, their quality and the number of participants. The board approved the draft budget of the institute for 2019, discussed mechanisms of cooperation with local and international scientific and training institutes and institutions. — ONA

