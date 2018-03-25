Higher education programmes reviewed

MUSCAT: Dr Rawya bint Saud al Busaidiya, Minister of Higher Education, on Sunday met with Lena Khalil al Wreikat, Representative of the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) in the Sultanate, within the framework of joint cooperation between the Ministry of Higher Education and international organisations.

During the meeting, the cooperation between the ministry and the UNICEF was discussed through cooperation with Omani higher education institutions in the preparation of programmes and research supporting the implementation, follow-up and evaluation of the UNICEF development plans in the Sultanate in several areas including early childhood, motherhood, health and education.

Dr Rawya welcomed the proposal of cooperation between the ministry and the office of the organisation regarding the development of academic programmes in Omani higher education institutions in the management of development programmes.

For its part, Lena Khalil al Wreikat explained that such cooperation between the organisation and government institutions, including the Ministry of Higher Education, will contribute to putting the Sultanate on the world map as a home of expertise in the management of development plans organised by the United Nations in general, and in particular the fields of the UNICEF.

She added that the provision of such national specialised capacities and skills will serve the Sultanate’s efforts in the development sector. It also enhances the ability of Omani staff to work later within the United Nations system, which means giving the national staff diverse expertise at an international level. — ONA

