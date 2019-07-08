Higher Education Ministry wins ESQR award in Berlin

BERLIN: The Ministry of Higher Education won the Quality Choice Prize 2019 run by the European Society for Quality Research (ESQR) at an awards ceremony held on Sunday evening in Berlin, Germany. The Ministry of Higher Education received the award along with 56 companies, management and public institutions representing different sectors from Europe, Asia, the Americas, Africa and Australia. The award is a recognition by ESQR for companies, institutions, government departments and sectors from various countries that have demonstrated outstanding leadership by taking innovative steps based on initiatives to advance quality development. ESQR selects companies, institutions and government departments based on the results of consumer opinion surveys and market research conducted by ESQR. — ONA

Related