Higher education levels grow bigger, better

MUSCAT, April 16

Oman’s higher education levels have grown bigger and better, with more and more Omani students securing international accreditations, thanks to the relentless efforts of the ministries and other bodies, said Her Highness Sayyida Dr Muna bint Fahd al Said, Assistant Vice-Chancellor for International Cooperation, Sultan Qaboos University (SQU).

“Our higher education is doing very well. All measures are in place to ensure qualifications are of high quality and that is the reason many Omani graduates are getting internationally accredited certificates,” said Her Highness.

“This has raised the standards of higher education and we will see more improvement and development. This fact is obvious from the fact that other universities are following our footsteps,” Sayyida Dr Muna told the Observer on the sidelines of Ghedex — Higher Education Exhibition and Trainex — Technology Education and Vocational Training Exhibition, at Oman Convention & Exhibition Centre (OCEC) on Monday.

SQU has accreditations that are internationally acclaimed and there is an ever-increasing number of students opting for the same.

She urged Omani students to avail of opportunities provided by the government.

The three-day Ghedex and Trainex, now in their 19th and 17th editions respectively, aim to meet the demands of those looking for higher education or vocational qualifications to meet the ever-growing demand for employment in Oman’s new economy.

This year, 12 international education bodies and 150 varsities, colleges, training institutes and related organisations are gathering to offer students and those looking for further education the best opportunities.

Supported by both the Ministry of Higher Education and the Ministry of Manpower, this year’s events are hosting participants from Oman and 20 different countries, including the US, France, Germany, UK, Ireland, Austria, Poland, Russia, Cyprus, Egypt, Bahrain, UAE, India, Malaysia, Australia and New Zealand.

Attendees will be able to see the best and latest qualifications available to further their careers.

Some of Oman’s leading companies will be present to offer guidance as well as internships/ apprenticeships.

Trainex offers alternatives for further education that is not centred on academic, degree-based qualifications.

There is an abundance of advice on offer, with a series of free seminars, ‘informative sessions’ on careers in aviation, public administration, law, accounting and medicine.

Advice will also be provided on prerequisites needed to study at Sultan Qaboos University, Ain Shams or RUDN Universities.

A Counsellor Forum has also been introduced, offering those interested an opportunity to register with the Business Matchmaking System and arrange one-to-one meetings with education counsellors and principals of leading schools from across the Gulf.

“A number of new features have been introduced this year to give exhibitors better access to potential students and showcase their courses,” said Ashit Barnes, the exhibition director.

