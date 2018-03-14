High profile Sri Lankan delegation visits Ithraa

Dr Salem bin Nasser al Ismaily, Chairman of Ithraa, Oman’s inward investment and export promotion agency, welcomed on Wednesday a Sri Lankan delegation headed by the Karu Jayasuriya, Speaker of the Sri Lankan Parliament and K Pathmanathan, the Sri Lankan Ambassador to Oman. The meeting was attended also by Dr Said al Mharmi, member of the atate Council; Ithraa’s Adviser for Planning & Follow-up, Ali al Balushi and Nasima al Balushi, Ithraa’s Director- General for Export Development and Acting Director-General for Investment Promotion.

The visiting Sri Lankan delegation aims to promote and enhance trade and investment relations with Oman. Real GDP growth is projected to rise to 4.4 per cent in 2018, supported by a recovery in agriculture and industry and robust growth in services, reaching 5 per cent over the medium term.

Many in the local business community believe Sri Lanka offers unique opportunities for Omani exporters. Strong economic growth, an educated labour force, a growing middle class and access to markets in the region makes it an attractive market for Omani exporters.

Commenting on the meeting, Ithraa’s Chairman explained: “We are here to develop and support two-way trade and investment. I encourage more Sri Lankan businesses to come in to Oman. We are an excellent place in which to invest and grow your business. Indeed, I confirm that Ithraa is fully committed to helping strengthen and facilitate mutually beneficial business ties with Sri Lanka.”

