High performing teachers to get award

Muscat: The Ministry of Education announced the launch of the Omani Teacher Educational Excellence Award in a ceremony presided over by Dr Yahya bin Mahfoudh al Mantheri, Chairman of the State Council, in Muscat on Monday. Dr Madeeha bint Ahmed al Shaibaniyah, Minister of Education and Shaikh Abdullah bin Nasser al Bakri, Minister of Manpower, were also present. Dr Mantheri thanked the Education Council and the Ministry of Education for instituting the award. He also praised the role of Omani and expat teachers for their work in the Sultanate. Dr Mantheri launched the award logo.

Related