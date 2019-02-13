High level delegation tours Mazoon Dairy project site

Dr Fuad bin Jaafar al Sajwani, Oman’s Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries, visited the Mazoon Dairy farm in Al Buraimi and recognised the project as a major economic milestone that will enhance the food sector in the Sultanate and the region.

He was accompanied by Dr Ahmed bin Nasser al Bakri, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries and members of the Board of Directors from the Oman Food Investment Holding Company (OFIC), who inspected a number of facilities, including the farm that recently received 3,400 cows.

Dr Al Sajwani affirmed that Mazoon Dairy would play a pivotal role in further positioning the Sultanate as a regional leader in the food sector and help achieve self-sufficiency in dairy production, while commending Mazoon’s programmes to train and recruit Omani youth.

Dr Rashid bin Salim al Masrouri, Chairman of Mazoon Dairy, said: “This visit supports and encourages us to do our best to accelerate the company’s strategic objectives. Our goal is to produce 202 million litres by 2026, which will grow to 985 million litres by 2040.

This will greatly reduce the Sultanate’s import dependency from 69 per cent in 2014 to 13 per cent in 2026.”

Once operational this year, Mazoon Dairy Company will provide quality home-produced dairy and juice products, including milk, yoghurt, laban, fresh cream, cheese and ice cream.

The processing plant will work on reaching the highest quality upholding international standards with HACCP & ISO certifications.

The products will be marketed under a brand that reflects Oman’s cultural values and national pride.

Mazoon Dairy Company is one of the largest projects in the Sultanate, with investments from the Oman Food Investment Company, the Oman Investment Fund, Oman Dairy Products and Derivatives, the Civil Service Pension Fund, Al Hosn Investment Company and the Royal Office Pension Fund.

