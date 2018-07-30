Local 

Heritage ministry releases book on Sohar ship

Oman Observer

MUSCAT: The Ministry of Heritage and Culture (MoHC) released a book entitled Harvest of Symposium on the Sohar Ship, which brought together the working papers presented at the Sohar Ship Symposium organised by the ministry on December 5-6, 2016, coinciding with the 35th anniversary of the ship’s voyage to China. The research papers focused on explaining the objectives of the voyage which sailed from Muscat on November 23, 1980, covering 6,000 nautical miles and arrive in Canton of Guangzhou on July 10, 1981 after passing through the ports of India, Sri Lanka, Indonesia and Malaysia. — ONA

You May Also Like

Six arrested for robbery, assault in North Batinah

Oman Observer Comments Off on Six arrested for robbery, assault in North Batinah

Algerian foreign Minister arrives

Oman Observer Comments Off on Algerian foreign Minister arrives

Crackdown on furniture workshop for violating rules

Oman Observer Comments Off on Crackdown on furniture workshop for violating rules