Heritage ministry releases book on Sohar ship

MUSCAT: The Ministry of Heritage and Culture (MoHC) released a book entitled Harvest of Symposium on the Sohar Ship, which brought together the working papers presented at the Sohar Ship Symposium organised by the ministry on December 5-6, 2016, coinciding with the 35th anniversary of the ship’s voyage to China. The research papers focused on explaining the objectives of the voyage which sailed from Muscat on November 23, 1980, covering 6,000 nautical miles and arrive in Canton of Guangzhou on July 10, 1981 after passing through the ports of India, Sri Lanka, Indonesia and Malaysia. — ONA

