The Folk Arts Forum concluded in the Wilayat of Wadi Al Maawil in South Al Batinah Governorate on Saturday. The two-day event which included traditional arts, dances, singing and poetry recitation, was attended by a large number of folk art enthusiasts. In its ninth edition, the forum aimed at reviving intangible cultural heritage and shedding light on traditional singing arts. It also highlighted the historic landmarks of the wilayat. — ONA

