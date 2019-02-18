Heritage exhibition at Sultan Armed Forces Museum

Muscat: The Sultan Armed Forces Museum had an additional feature for a day – Omani heritage represented by artisans and SMEs.

Organised by the Ministry of Tourism and Sultan Armed Forces Museum the exhibition on Monday was inaugurated by Sayyid Adel al Busaidy, Advisor at the Ministry of Tourism. Entitled ‘Discover the beauty of the Omani heritage and the holdings of the Armed Forces Museum of the Armed Forces,’ the exhibition had traditional products in modern concepts.

“We are so glad to be in this beautiful museum. We are trying to build cooperation with the stakeholders here and we are specifically speaking about museums. The military museums in Oman talks about different aspects of the military on the country and that includes the pre-Islamic era. We are constantly trying to build awareness on visiting these specialized museums because we believe it is school in itself. We are hoping through this activity we achieve our objective,” said Salem al Mamaary, Director General of Tourism at the Ministry of Tourism.

The event is aimed at promoting sustainable tourism. Joining the exhibition was also Be’ah, the company working on waste management in Oman, campaigning to protect touristic spots in Oman. On display was a collection of artwork made by using products that could have been wasted.

“We have art here that is done by our employees using waste products. We have one work made out of plastic waste, another with date seeds and third work is done with disposable plates,” explained Thuwaiba al Raisi, Be’ah.

The Ministry of Tourism is developing cooperation with museum all across the Sultanate. “There are many private museums that are coming up in the country and the Ministry of Tourism is helping them to promote their entities to attract people. They depict the nation, the people and the culture,” added al Mama’ary.