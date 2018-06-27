Heritage doors adorn bahla village

Al Maamour village in the Wilayat of Bahla is one of the ancient villages well-known for its heritage houses and doors. The walls of houses in the old city are adorned with wooden doors decorated with inscriptions and Islamic motifs in geometric designs derived from the Omani and Islamic architecture. These doors in Al Maamour village were manufactured by skilled carpenters from the Maamour neighbourhood and elsewhere. The colours were chosen from the colours of nature surrounding the Omani environment.

