Hefty fines for dumping of waste

Muscat, Oct 16 – Apart from intensifying awareness among the community about the dangers posed by dumping of waste at unauthorised places in an unscientific manner, Muscat Municipality said it plans to intensify supervision of contractors involved in the process. The administrative decision (55/2017) of the municipality also defines the penalties for some of the violations, said the authority. It said the residues from household waste, construction waste, beach, park and other waste accumulated in residential neighbourhoods and wadis pose a threat to environment and public safety. The food waste left behind in parks can lead to proliferation of insects, rodents and stray animals. At the same time, the civic body has been increasing the number of fixed garbage containers.

It said provisions stipulate that anyone who disposes waste in places other than those designated shall be fined RO 100. In the event of repeated violations, the fine shall be doubled and the violator shall be given a day’s time to transfer waste to designated areas. The dumping of waste in fenced territories, open grounds or valleys shall be punishable by a fine of RO 1,000. The fine will be doubled for repeat violations. Individuals who dump rubble, trees, furniture, large equipment near waste collection containers shall be fined RO 50. The fine shall be doubled for repeat violations and the violator shall be given a day’s time to transport the waste to designated areas.

