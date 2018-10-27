Head stories 

Heavy rains likely this week

Oman Observer

MUSCAT: Heavy rains, accompanied by thunderstorms and cold winds are likely up to Tuesday in the governorates of Musandam, Buraimi, North Batinah, South Batinah, Muscat, and North and South Sharqiyah, according to the Met Office. A drop in temperatures is also likely until Tuesday, says the National Multi-Hazard Early Warning Centre. The Public Authority for Civil Aviation (PACA) has called on citizens and residents to take precautions during rains and stay away from wadis. It urged the fishermen to check the condition of the sea and follow its latest weather reports.

You May Also Like

On World Post Day, call for quicker, cheaper shipment facility in Oman

Vinod Nair Comments Off on On World Post Day, call for quicker, cheaper shipment facility in Oman

Kuwait Emir says Gulf crisis need to be resolved soon

Oman Observer Comments Off on Kuwait Emir says Gulf crisis need to be resolved soon

Over 60pc of Oman population overweight

Kabeer Yousuf Comments Off on Over 60pc of Oman population overweight