Heavy rains likely this week

MUSCAT: Heavy rains, accompanied by thunderstorms and cold winds are likely up to Tuesday in the governorates of Musandam, Buraimi, North Batinah, South Batinah, Muscat, and North and South Sharqiyah, according to the Met Office. A drop in temperatures is also likely until Tuesday, says the National Multi-Hazard Early Warning Centre. The Public Authority for Civil Aviation (PACA) has called on citizens and residents to take precautions during rains and stay away from wadis. It urged the fishermen to check the condition of the sea and follow its latest weather reports.

