Heavy rains likely from Friday

Muscat: The governorates of the Sultanate are expected to witness an exceptional low pressure system from Friday until May 23 or 24. the outset of the weather system will be in the form of local cloud formations brining heavy rains particularly over the Hajar mountains and most parts of the Sultanate.

Mahmood bin Rashid al Akhiary, Head of Weather Forecast Department at the National Early Warning Centre said: “This weather system is exceptional in view of the fact it is occurring in May which usually normally sees extremely hot and dry weather. Primary analysis of weather charts indicates that the Arabian Peninsula and the Sultanate will be affected by a weather system on the coming days. There are chances of rains starting from Friday”.

The low pressure will bring rains of varying amounts over the Hajar mountains which are likely to extend to the coastal wilayat. The rains are likely to cover a wide area of the Sultanate with the peak of rainfall being on Sunday and Monday. Varying amounts of rains and occasion thunder showers and hail are predicted over the mountains, the official said.

Some numerical weather predictions indicate rains of up to 50 mm in some areas, Al Akhiary said noting that the predictions are subject to change especially that low pressures rarely occur at this time of the year. The predictions are likely to change as the weather system closes in.

Weathermen at the Early Warning Centre are closely monitoring the situation and continuously following up the latest updates of the trough, Al Akhiary said advising all to follow updates issued by the National Early Warning Centre of the Public Authority for Civil Aviation.