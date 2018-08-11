Heavy rains in several wilayats

Muscat, Aug 11 – Isolated heavy rains accompanied by thunderstorms were reported from Al Mudhaibi, Rustaq, Ibri, Samayil, Nizwa, Haima, Al Hamra (thunderstorm), Izki, Jabal Shams, Al Buraimi, Yanqul and other parts of Oman. Strong winds that caused minor property damages were also reported from places like Ibri and Yanqul on Saturday. Images of flowing wadis and collapsing rooftops were sent across through the social media by the local residents. According to Oman Meteorology, forecast for Sunday is cloudy skies along the coastal areas of Dhofar Governorate and adjoining mountains with intermittent drizzle and chances of clouds development and isolated rain over the desert areas of the governorate.

“Clear to partly cloudy skies over the rest of the Sultanate with chances of clouds development and isolated rain occasionally, thundershowers over Al Hajar Mountains and adjoining areas during afternoon and chances of dust rising wind over desert areas of Al Wusta and Dhofar governorates. Chances of late night to early morning low level clouds or fog patches along the coastal areas of Arabian Sea and Sea of Oman,” the statement added.

On Monday, there are chances of late night to early morning low level clouds or fog patches along the coastal areas.

