Heavy rains reported from various parts of Oman

Muscat: The Public Authority of Civil Aviation (PACA) has issued the Weather Report (2) based on the latest analysis from the National Multi-Hazard Early Warning System.

With the Sultanate to be affected by the low-pressure located at the centre of Arabian Peninsula as of Saturday, the report predicts partly cloudy to cloudy skies with the possibility of sporadic rains, accompanied by active winds in most parts of the coutnry. Rainfall is likely to be concentrated on the Hajar Mountains and neighbouring areas in the range of 30 mm to 75 mm.

Heavy rains are expected around Al Hajar Mountains and the adjoining areas over the next six hours, including the mountainous areas Al Amerat and Quriyat in Muscat.

“We expect heavy rains over Al Hajr Mountains and the adjoining areas in the coming hours as well as the coastal areas of Dhofar. Convective cloud formations over Al Hajr Mountains would have its effect in the coastal areas in the coming hours, and this is according to the weather radar as well as satellites images and charts of numerical weather predictions,” said the weather official

at Oman Meteorology.

The low-pressure impact is expected to begin today and continue until May 22. “The peak of the system is on Sunday and Monday,” he added.

While the coast of Dhofar governorate is expected to have rains the impact might be seen in Al Wusta too in the next six hours.

Sea is expected to be rough across the coast of Arabian Sea with maximum wave height of 3m meters and slightly moderate along the rest of the coastal Oman with maximum wave height of 1.5 mm.

Motorists have been urged to exercise due to chances of heavy rains and strong winds.