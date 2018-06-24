Heatwaves expected in Oman

Muscat: Temperatures are set to soar in several parts of the country, especially the desert region, in the coming three days, according to a Public Authority for Civil Aviation (PACA) statement. PACA urged people to follow safety precautions during the hot weather.

The temperature is expected to reach 50 degree Celcius especially in the desert region, Oman Meteorology explained, using numerical models of Oman.

High temperature may cause heat strokes, which are most common during summer days. Signs include hot, red skin which may be dry or moist; vomiting and high body temperature.

In cases of heat strokes, move the patient to a cooler place. Quickly cool the person’s body by immersing them up to their neck in cold water if possible. Otherwise, douse or spray the person with cold water, or cover the person with cold, wet towels or bags of ice.