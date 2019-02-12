Healthcare professionals graduate

Muscat: The Ministry of Health (MOH) marked the graduation and oath taking ceremony of 482 students from Oman College of Health Sciences of Muscat Governorate and Higher Institute for Health Specialisations at Al Bustan Palace Hotel on Tuesday. The graduation ceremony was presided over by Dr Mohammed bin Saif al Hosni, MoH Under-Secretary for Health Affairs in the presence of number of MoH under-secretaries, senior officials, faculty and parents. Oman College of Health Sciences graduates comprise bachelor and diploma degrees in nursing, health sciences, pharmacy and health information management.

Higher Institute for Health Specialisations graduates comprise nurses specialising in renal care, neonatology, mental health, emergency, community health, health services management, infection control and midwifery, as well as general nursing. Prof Mustafa Fahmi, Dean of Oman College of Health Sciences, said “We are proud of the Oman College of Health Sciences for the adoption of high-quality curricula and training programmes in line with the world-classic standards that achieve the MoH ambitious goals and establish an integrated health system in compliance with the Future Health Vision 2050.”