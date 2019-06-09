Health tips for holidaymakers

Muscat: As the holiday season started and holidaymakers are looking for cooler places to escape the summer heat, the ministry of health has issued guidelines to travelers. According to the ministry, the travelers should ensure that they carry enough medicines as per the advices of the doctors.

“Depending on where you travel, vaccines can protect travelers from serious diseases. Not only they help keeping you healthy while travelling, but also prevent you transmitting any diseases home to your family and friends”, the advisory from the ministry said.

For those with chronic diseases, the Ministry advises patients to ensure they have enough medicine in stock in accordance with the duration of the holidays. “Patients should carry medicines in hand luggage as suitcases may be delayed or even can be lost in transit. The travelers should also check if the medication requires a letter and prior approval from the airport and airline”, it said.

Travelers have also been advised to carry a first aid kit containing painkillers, sanitizers and other important tools. This helps to deal with minor medical emergencies and to control bigger emergencies until medical support arrives.

It is important to avoid bug bites like mosquitoes and crowded places while travelling. Travelers are advised to cover exposed skin: wear long-sleeved shirts and long pants. To avoid swollen feet during long flights, travelers should move around as much as they can to get blood flowing.

“Your circulation is already slow when you are sitting for hours, so don’t cut it off even more by crossing your legs. They should also drink sufficient amount of water so that you don’t start out dehydrated”, it said. –ONA