HEALTH SERVICES ON FULL ALERT

The Ministry of Health officials visited Dhofar to monitor and inspect the level of readiness of the health institutions to deal with the tropical situation and to ensure the continuity of health services. The ministry will form a national emergency plan for the two governorates that are expected to be affected by the tropical situation, a statement from the ministry said. The ministry is ready to provide additional health staff, equipment, medicines, materials and medical supplies to ensure continuity of the routine work, the statement added.

Related