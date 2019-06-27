Local 

Health official visits SQH in Salalah

SALALAH: Dr Mohammed bin Saif al Hosni, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Health (MoH) for Health Affairs, visited on Wednesday the Sultan Qaboos Hospital (SQH) in Salalah.
Touring the wards, clinics and departments of the hospital, Al Hosni listened to the staff’s suggestions and opinions on improving the quality of services.
The under-secretary encouraged the hospital staff to make all efforts to overcome the difficulties and provide quality healthcare.
During the visit, Al Hosni was accompanied by Dr Kadhim bin Jafar, Director General of Specialized Medical Care and Hassan al Kathiri, SQH Director.
