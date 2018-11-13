Health Minster Receives Omani Researcher

H.E. Dr. Ahmed Mohammed Al Saidi, Minister of Health, received recently at his office the Omani Researcher Dr. Halima Al Balushi whose study reveals a genetic anomaly in the Omanis Sickle Cells.

The Health Minister discussed with Dr. Halima Al Balushi, Blood Transfusion Senior Specialist at the Royal Hospital the results of her PHD research study on “Omanis Red Blood Cells Diseases” at the University of Cambridge, United Kingdom. The study affirms that (89%) Omanis have alpha thalassemia and that (5%) have sickle cell anemia.

His Excellency Dr. Al Saidi expressed the Ministry’s pride and particular appreciation for Dr. Al Balushi’s major efforts and the outcomes of conducting such outstanding study considering the prevalence of genetic blood disorders in the Sultanate. Consequently, such studies can identify blood cells in addition to the treatment methods.