Health minister receives WHO official

Dr Ahmed Mohammed al Saeedi, Minister of Health, received Dr Svetlana Akselrod, the World Health Organization (WHO) Assistant Director-General of Non-communicable Diseases and Mental Health, in Muscat on Sunday. The meeting reviewed cooperation between the Ministry and the WHO. They also discussed the preparation and joint arrangements between the Ministry of Health and the WHO related to hosting the preparatory meeting of the organising committee of the 2nd Scientific meeting of the NCDs National Directors and the 2nd Global Forum of NCD Management and Prevention Partners, which will take place this December. MoH under-secretaries as well as the Representative of World Health Organization (WHO) in the Sultanate Dr Akjemal Magtymova attended the meeting. — ONA

