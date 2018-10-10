Local 

Health Minister receives official

Oman Observer

Muscat: Dr Ahmed bin Mohammed al Saeedi, Minister of Health received Sulaiman al Dakheel, Director- General of Gulf Health Council for Cooperation Council States, at his office on Wednesday. The meeting discussed several topics related to the unified purchase tenders, Central drug registration, in addition to registration of medical equipment and supplies. The meeting also addressed the Council’s work agenda including health initiatives for GCC countries as well as a number of other topics.

